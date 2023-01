WOODCLIFF LAKE (dpa-AFX) - BMW suffered a slight drop in sales in the United States last year - despite a significant increase in the final quarter. Overall sales of the company's flagship 2022 brand were 332,388 vehicles, BMW announced Wednesday. This corresponds to a decline of 1.3 percent compared to the previous year. In the fourth quarter, sales increased by 9.4 percent to 101 738 cars. At its Mini subsidiary, full-year U.S. sales fell 1.4 percent to 29,504 new cars./hbr/he