MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW sold around 595,000 cars in the first quarter, 1.1 percent more than a year ago. Growth was driven by all-electric vehicles as well as high-powered and luxury cars, the company announced on Wednesday. The number of battery-powered vehicles (BEV) sold rose by almost 28 percent to 82,700, while sales of cars in the upper price segment increased by almost 22 percent. BMW was able to respond to changing customer wishes with different drive types. Board Member for Sales Jochen Goller said that this strategy is now proving its worth.

In Europe, demand for cars from the Munich-based company grew by 5.5 percent to around 228,000, while sales in the USA rose by 1.2 percent to around 91,000 cars. In the important Chinese market, however, deliveries fell by 3.8 percent to around 187,000 cars.

Sales of the Mini brand even fell worldwide by 9.4 percent to just under 83,000 vehicles. Preparations for the market launch of the new Mini family are in full swing, the Group announced.

BMW is aiming for slight growth in deliveries in 2024. Fully electric vehicles and models from the upper premium segment are expected to achieve double-digit growth. Last year, BMW sold 2.55 million cars, significantly more than ever before. The Group will present its financial figures for the first quarter on May 8. The Annual General Meeting will follow on May 15./rol/DP/stk