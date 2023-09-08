Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (74.2%): 2,399,632 units sold in 2022, under the following brands: BMW (2,100,689), MINI (292,138922 and Rolls-Royce (6,021); - sale financing services (23.6%); - motorcycle sales (2.2%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (202,895 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2022, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (10.8%), Europe (25.3%), China (29.4%), Asia (9%), the United States (20.1%), Americas (3.5%) and other (1.9%).