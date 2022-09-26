Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
09:52 2022-09-26 am EDT
72.74 EUR   +1.90%
BMW sees slight growth in 2023, cuts Germany gas intake by 15%

09/26/2022 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: BMW CFO Peter addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW expects to reach the higher end of its 7-9% margin target for the cars business and sees slight sales growth in 2023, chief financial officer (CFO) Nicolas Peter said in a roundtable on Monday.

Demand was recovering in China in the third quarter after lockdowns plagued the first half, the CFO said. In Europe, demand was weak in Germany and the United Kingdom but stronger in France, Spain, and Italy.

The luxury carmaker expected to hit its target of 10% fully-electric sales this year at around 240,000-245,000 vehicles and could see that figure rising to around 400,000 next year, Peter added.

Asked how BMW was responding to the gas shortage in Europe, Peter said it had reduced its gas intake in Germany and Austria by 15% and expected to be able to cut it further. It had not seen any production cuts in its supplier network so far, he said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.40% 72.36 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -5.30% 8.4 End-of-day quote.-16.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 133 B 130 B 130 B
Net income 2022 14 561 M 14 157 M 14 157 M
Net cash 2022 26 074 M 25 351 M 25 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 46 459 M 45 171 M 45 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
