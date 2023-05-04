Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:50:28 2023-05-04 am EDT
102.32 EUR   +1.29%
05:42aEuropean Midday Briefing: ECB to Continue Rate-Hike Campaign as Fed Signals Potential Pause
DJ
05:24aBMW share price benefits from good figures - Volkswagen more cautious
DP
04:30aStatement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Conference Call Quarterly Statement to 31 March 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW share price benefits from good figures - Volkswagen more cautious

05/04/2023 | 05:24am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - BMW investors reacted positively to the carmaker's quarterly report in a weak market environment on Thursday. After initial fluctuations associated with at times more significant Dax losses, the carmaker's share price settled up 1.7 percent. The shares thus performed better than those of competitor Volkswagen, which had also presented figures. The latter's shares were up 0.4 percent.

Both shares, however, outperformed the European sector index Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts, whose price should, however, be considered adjusted for the Mercedes-Benz dividend. The discount for the payout also made the shares of the German premium carmaker the visual laggard on the Dax. The payout was 5.20 euros, but the Mercedes share price was recently only about four euros lower.

BMW made in the first quarter in the core business with cars surprisingly much profit from current operations. In addition, the carmaker wants to buy back its own shares worth another two billion euros. According to analyst Daniel Roeska of Bernstein Research, this overshadowed a rather mixed sales performance. At 12.1 percent, the operating margin (Ebit) in the auto segment was well above the target corridor of 8 to 10 percent, he said, expressing positive surprise.

Nevertheless, BMW confirmed its annual targets, which made some experts wonder. According to Tom Narayan of Canadian bank RBC, this could fuel worries about a normalization of high car prices. A similar picture had previously been painted by the quarterly reports of U.S. companies General Motors and Ford. He therefore questioned whether industry profits might have already peaked last year in 2022.

Volkswagen, meanwhile, exceeded expectations, but expert Patrick Hummel of UBS qualified that the figures were of rather low quality due to a positive effect from the accounting of research and development expenses. He also expressed doubts about the price trend for the vehicles and future profitability in the field of electric drives.

In an initial reaction, analyst Michael Punzet of DZ Bank saw his positive stance on both BMW and Volkswagen confirmed. He emphasized favorable valuations of the two shares. However, BMW is doing quite well in the Dax environment this year, with its share price up 24 percent, while Volkswagen shares have only gained seven percent so far./tih/men/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.45% 102.4 Delayed Quote.21.16%
DAX -0.62% 15717.3 Delayed Quote.13.58%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.81% 32.48 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -6.25% 65.87 Delayed Quote.14.41%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.62% 1074.34 Delayed Quote.9.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.50% 124.74 Delayed Quote.6.70%
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2023 9 602 M 10 615 M 10 615 M
Net cash 2023 21 240 M 23 482 M 23 482 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 64 802 M 71 644 M 71 644 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 101,02 €
Average target price 107,89 €
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG21.16%71 644
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 160
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.41%83 091
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.70%77 615
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.38%47 169
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.66%45 151
