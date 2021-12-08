Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : signs direct agreement with chip suppliers to secure supplies

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich. The BMW Group is exploring new ways of working with suppliers and, in the case of strategically important components, becoming more closely involved in the supplier network. To secure semiconductor supplies for the long term, the company has concluded a direct agreement with high-tech microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and Globalfoundries, a manufacturer of feature-rich semiconductors. The agreement guarantees the BMW Group the supply of several million microchips per year. The microchips will be used in the ISELED smart LED technology co-developed by the BMW Group, which will be deployed for the first time in the BMW iX and rolled out in further models. Customer deliveries of the BMW iX got underway in early November.

"We are deepening our partnership with suppliers at key points in the supplier network and synchronising our capacity planning directly with semiconductor manufacturers and developers. This improves planning reliability and transparency around the volumes needed for everyone involved and secures our needs for the long term," says Dr Andreas Wendt, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network. "This pioneering agreement marks the next logical step in securing our supplies in an even more balanced and proactive manner going forward."

This agreement is an example of the commitment to build a more resilient supply chain partnership approach to regain supply-demand balance for chips in the automotive industry as well as efforts to further accelerate technology innovation.

"This agreement directly with an OEM certainly marks new territory for us as a semiconductor manufacturer," says Robert Kraus, CEO of INOVA Semiconductors. "But we firmly believe this innovative approach to partnership throughout the production chain will help us achieve our objectives: In this way, we can secure supplies for our end customers and ensure high planning reliability throughout the long chip production cycles. It's a real win-win."

"Globalfoundries is committed to building stronger relationships with the automotive industry to deliver innovation and address the growing demand for feature-rich chips," says Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial and Multi-market at Globalfoundries. "This agreement with the BMW Group and INOVA demonstrates how the companies are partnering to develop innovative smart LED technology for the new BMW iX and to develop new technologies for the car of tomorrow."

Several thousand semiconductors per car

Depending on the equipment options, every car contains several thousand of semiconductors that are essential for all electronic devices. They serve various functions by performing arithmetic and control tasks in computers, storing data or even handling multiple tasks at the same time. The share of electronic components in vehicles is likely to increase further in the future.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
03:28aBMW secures several million chips per year from INOVA, GlobalFoundries
RE
03:12aBMW : signs direct agreement with chip suppliers to secure supplies
PU
12/07MINI NETHERLANDS PRESENTS TWO DUTCH : BYBORRE and Studio RENS.
PU
12/07Intel CEO aims to build chip plants with money raised from Mobileye IPO
RE
12/07Intel CEO aims to build chip plants with money raised from Mobileye IPO
RE
12/07&LDQUO;LOOKING AT THINGS AND TAKING : Winners of the BMW Group Award for Social Responsib..
PU
12/07Hyundai Motor-backed Ionity Raises $791 Million in New Funding for EV Expansion in Euro..
MT
12/07BMW hits 1 million EV sales, targets 2 million fully electric sales by 2025
RE
12/07Stellantis Targets EUR20 Billion Extra Revenue by 2030 From Software, EV Push; Enters I..
DJ
12/07BMW Aims to Double EV Sales in 2022, Deliver 2 Million Units by 2025
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 11 092 M 12 524 M 12 524 M
Net cash 2021 20 243 M 22 857 M 22 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 59 003 M 66 326 M 66 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 90,84 €
Average target price 109,55 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG25.76%66 326
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.27%256 425
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.38%127 468
DAIMLER AG50.22%104 398
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.40%89 333
FORD MOTOR COMPANY127.08%79 765