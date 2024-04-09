BMW signs partnership with Rimac Technology

BMW Group and Rimac Technology, headquartered near Zagreb, Croatia, have officially announced a long-term partnership.



The aim of this collaboration is to co-develop and co-produce innovative solutions in the field of high-voltage battery technology for selected battery electric vehicles.



BMW Group's electrification strategy aims to strengthen its leading position in the premium electric mobility sector.



By 2030, battery-electric vehicles will account for more than half of global vehicle sales. The BMW Group brings to the partnership its expertise in batteries and electric propulsion systems, acquired over more than 15 years.



Rimac Technology distinguishes itself as a specialist supplier for the electrification of the automotive sector. Its portfolio includes high-voltage battery packs, electric axles, as well as electronic and software solutions.



