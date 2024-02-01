BMW: strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes

February 01, 2024 at 04:30 am EST Share

Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group have announced a long-term strategic partnership for the development of BMW Group's future engineering platform, which will be built around the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.



More than 17,000 employees representing many of the German automaker's engineering disciplines will use this platform to accelerate the development of all vehicles, from design to production.



This strategic partnership marks a new stage in the long-term collaboration between the two groups in areas such as manufacturing planning and scheduling, parts design and production efficiency.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.