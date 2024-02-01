BMW: strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes
More than 17,000 employees representing many of the German automaker's engineering disciplines will use this platform to accelerate the development of all vehicles, from design to production.
This strategic partnership marks a new stage in the long-term collaboration between the two groups in areas such as manufacturing planning and scheduling, parts design and production efficiency.
