Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:40 2023-01-05 am EST
88.71 EUR   +0.94%
11:38aBMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon
RE
10:47aIntel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
RE
09:30aArnold Schwarzenegger unveils color-changing BMW at CES
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon

01/05/2023 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CES 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - BMW AG has unveiled a prototype for a car that talks like a human being, changes colors to suit the driver's mood and has no screens on its dashboard.

The German luxury automaker's BMW i Vision Dee, revealed at a splashy kickoff on Wednesday evening for the CES conference here, previews technology that Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said would be put into production in 2025. BMW plans to launch a new lineup of electric vehicles, which it is calling the Neue Klasse, or new class.

The BMW concept was very much a show car, with elements that could be challenging to put into mass production at competitive prices. But Zipse told a packed theater at the Palms Casino that BMW "will bring this technology into our Neue Klasse ... in serious production."

One of the most striking features of the concept was a dashboard that had no screens. Instead, the dashboard has one digital slider that controls images projected on the car's windshield. At the highest level, the windshield could show a digital, virtual world instead of the reality of city streets.

"Digital leadership is not about who has the biggest screen," Zipse said. That point of view is at odds with most of BMW's luxury segment competitors, starting with electric vehicle pace-setter Tesla Inc, which has made a large, high-definition screen the central feature of its vehicles' dashboards.

During a presentation highlighted by an appearance from actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, BMW also gave a central role to "Dee," a digital assistant that conversed with Zipse and others in a female voice. Playing on its long-time slogan "the ultimate driving machine," BMW said the "Dee" technology could make future cars the "ultimate companion."

For a final flourish, BMW showed off the latest application of the E Ink technology. The i Vision Dee car has 240 separate color cells that can change individually. In one moment, the prototype was a light green shade, then dark purple, then red with white racing stripes.

(Reporting by Joe White in Las Vegas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.16% 88.87 Delayed Quote.5.40%
ELEMENTS, INC. 18.15% 651 Delayed Quote.38.22%
TESLA, INC. -4.89% 107.9708 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
All news about BMW AG
11:38aBMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon
RE
10:47aIntel's Mobileye sees $17 billion in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
RE
09:30aArnold Schwarzenegger unveils color-changing BMW at CES
RE
08:38aBlackberry Announces New Developments at Consumer Electronics Show 2023
MT
07:02aPro-Rail Alliance on the top car meeting: Label fra..
DP
05:50aCES/BMW shows talking car - Sony presents car brand
DP
04:31aUltimate Companion - Through Real An : BMW presents BMW i Vision Dee in Las Vegas.
AQ
01/04CES: Automated technology to update digital maps faster
DP
01/04CES: BMW makes dashboard and display monitor disappear
DP
01/04BMW's US sales decline slightly in 2022 despite strong final quarter
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2022 16 983 M 18 013 M 18 013 M
Net cash 2022 24 945 M 26 458 M 26 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,46x
Yield 2022 8,56%
Capitalization 56 406 M 59 828 M 59 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 87,88 €
Average target price 98,80 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG5.40%59 828
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%185 752
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.13%77 235
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.26%74 734
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.12%49 284
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.43%48 286