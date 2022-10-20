BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines

LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BMW is
testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its
paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also
announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new
battery assembly lines at the plant.
The burner, developed together with combustion technology
firm Saacke to reduce carbon emissions in the production
process, is able to switch from hydrogen to gas or vice versa
while in use.
For now, the carmaker buys hydrogen made with natural gas
and buys certificates for green hydrogen, made by the same
producer using electrolysers powered by renewable energy, to
balance out its carbon footprint.
In future, it plans to obtain green hydrogen directly into
the plant through an externally run pipeline expected to be
running from 2024.
Carmakers looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas have
been struggling to find a solution for how to power their paint
shops without it.
If the pilot burner survives the test and enough green
hydrogen is available, all the burners in the paint shop - among
the most energy-intensive portion of the car manufacturing line
- could be converted to hydrogen, plant director Petra
Peterhaensel said.
BMW already uses a fleet of hydrogen-powered trucks for
logistics transport and five storage tanks on the premises.
Green hydrogen has been touted as key to decarbonising
industries reliant on coal, gas and oil, but has traditionally
been far more expensive to make than other forms of hydrogen -
four times more so than hydrogen made from gas, BMW's own
supplier told local press in March.
But soaring natural gas prices are making hydrogen produced
from fossil fuels increasingly uneconomic, spurring new interest
in green hydrogen.
Also on Thursday, BMW said it was adding a third battery
assembly line and five cell varnishing lines to the Leipzig
plant by 2024, with two more high voltage battery assembly lines
to follow after that.
The carmaker assembles batteries in two further plants in
Germany - Dingolfing and Regensburg - as well as its U.S.
Spartanburg site and its Shenyang plant in China.
($1 = 1.0226 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Mark Potter and
Bernadette Baum)