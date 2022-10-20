Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:28 2022-10-20 pm EDT
77.17 EUR   -0.64%
12:14pBMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines
RE
08:09aBMW to Ramp Up EV Parts Production Capacity in Leipzig
DJ
07:54aBMW Plans To Add Eight New Production Lines In Germany
MT
BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines

10/20/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BMW is testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new battery assembly lines at the plant.

The burner, developed together with combustion technology firm Saacke to reduce carbon emissions in the production process, is able to switch from hydrogen to gas or vice versa while in use.

For now, the carmaker buys hydrogen made with natural gas and buys certificates for green hydrogen, made by the same producer using electrolysers powered by renewable energy, to balance out its carbon footprint.

In future, it plans to obtain green hydrogen directly into the plant through an externally run pipeline expected to be running from 2024.

Carmakers looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas have been struggling to find a solution for how to power their paint shops without it.

If the pilot burner survives the test and enough green hydrogen is available, all the burners in the paint shop - among the most energy-intensive portion of the car manufacturing line - could be converted to hydrogen, plant director Petra Peterhaensel said.

BMW already uses a fleet of hydrogen-powered trucks for logistics transport and five storage tanks on the premises.

Green hydrogen has been touted as key to decarbonising industries reliant on coal, gas and oil, but has traditionally been far more expensive to make than other forms of hydrogen - four times more so than hydrogen made from gas, BMW's own supplier told local press in March.

But soaring natural gas prices are making hydrogen produced from fossil fuels increasingly uneconomic, spurring new interest in green hydrogen.

Also on Thursday, BMW said it was adding a third battery assembly line and five cell varnishing lines to the Leipzig plant by 2024, with two more high voltage battery assembly lines to follow after that.

The carmaker assembles batteries in two further plants in Germany - Dingolfing and Regensburg - as well as its U.S. Spartanburg site and its Shenyang plant in China.

($1 = 1.0226 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.17% 77.53 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 0.00% 14 Delayed Quote.-59.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 92.18 Delayed Quote.17.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.49% 276.3836 Real-time Quote.72.52%
WTI -0.26% 84.484 Delayed Quote.11.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2022 15 556 M 15 218 M 15 218 M
Net cash 2022 24 042 M 23 520 M 23 520 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,25x
Yield 2022 9,67%
Capitalization 50 273 M 49 181 M 49 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 77,66 €
Average target price 99,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-12.24%49 181
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.84%183 120
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.83%74 926
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.97%60 148
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.64%49 034
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.08%48 765