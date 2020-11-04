Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bangkok International Motor Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW said on Wednesday third-quarter profit rose almost 10% thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and it reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.

Like rival Mercedes, BMW's quarterly pretax profit recovered in the third quarter, rising 9.6% to 2.46 billion euros ($2.87 billion), lifted by an 8.6% rise in deliveries of luxury cars.

The automotive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin rebounded to 6.7%, from minus 10.4% in the second quarter and 6.6% a year earlier, despite a 50% jump in sales of lower-margin electric and hybrid cars during the same period.

BMW-branded vehicles saw a jump of 9.8% in deliveries during the quarter, mainly thanks to a 31% spike in China, which helped offset a 15.7% drop in demand in the United States, where demand was being hit by the pandemic.

BMW reiterated it expected to achieve an EBIT margin of between 0% and 3% for the automotive segment in 2020.

Despite a recovery in demand in some markets, overall deliveries of high-end vehicles as well as group pretax profit are expected to be significantly lower than last year, BMW said.

"The level of risk due to the negative impact of the pandemic is assessed as high. After a more stable phase in the economic environment in the third quarter, the pandemic is now clearly regaining momentum," the carmaker said.

"If the pandemic takes an even more serious course and the global economy experiences a perceptible downturn, the risk exposure could be considerable, particularly on the demand side."

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Kim Coghill)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BMW AG
02:04aBMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars
RE
01:35aBMW : confirms outlook for 2020 – significantly improved performance in th..
PU
01:35aBMW : Quarterly Statement to 30 September 2020
PU
11/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DTM teams prepare for the grand finale at Hockenh..
AQ
11/03BMW : German transport minister to propose trade-in programme for old lorries
RE
11/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Four exclusive new designs for the BMW M4 GT4.
AQ
11/02Software Firm Coupa to Buy Supply-Chain Tech Provider Llamasoft
DJ
11/02Germany agrees $2.3 billion aid for auto industry to navigate technology shif..
RE
11/02DIGITAL, INNOVATIVE, DIFFERENT : the BMW Group is presenting #NEXTGen 2020 digit..
AQ
10/30INTRODUCING TEAM BMW BANK : An interview with DNLS champions Bruno Spengler, Nil..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 96 072 M 112 B 112 B
Net income 2020 3 025 M 3 522 M 3 522 M
Net cash 2020 17 486 M 20 359 M 20 359 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 40 078 M 47 023 M 46 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 70,28 €
Last Close Price 62,12 €
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-15.07%47 023
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.92%185 325
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.25%78 147
DAIMLER AG-4.40%57 040
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.42%49 444
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.54%41 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group