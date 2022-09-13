Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:15 2022-09-13 am EDT
76.51 EUR   +0.96%
07:06aBMW to Use Recycled Ocean Plastics in Some Car Components
DJ
06:10aREVOLUTION IN THE CAR INDUSTRY : Parts made from recycled fishing nets.
PU
04:19aGerman district court drops climate change case against Mercedes-Benz
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW to Use Recycled Ocean Plastics in Some Car Components

09/13/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maitane Sardon


BMW AG said Tuesday that it plans to use plastic waste from fishing nets to produce trim parts, such as floor mats, for some of its sedan and SUV cars.

The German luxury car maker said that from 2025, some models of its Neue Klasse range will feature trim parts made of plastic from discarded fishing nets and ropes.

The move is aimed at cutting the company's carbon footprint and increasing the amount of recycled materials in its vehicle components.

The recycling process should cut the carbon footprint of each component by 25%, BMW said.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 0705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.80% 76.39 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
OCEAN PLASTICS CO., LTD. 1.39% 36.6 End-of-day quote.4.42%
All news about BMW AG
07:06aBMW to Use Recycled Ocean Plastics in Some Car Components
DJ
06:10aREVOLUTION IN THE CAR INDUSTRY : Parts made from recycled fishing nets.
PU
04:19aGerman district court drops climate change case against Mercedes-Benz
RE
04:01aSmart Eye Announces its Automotive Driver Monitoring Technology Has Been Installed in m..
AQ
09/12BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 Southeast Europe. Day 6.
AQ
09/12BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 Southeast Europe. Day 7.
AQ
09/12CHARGING WITHOUT AN APP AND CARD : BMW Group introduces Plug & Charge function and is the ..
PU
09/12Winds of change shift Germany's economic power northwards
RE
09/11CATL Strikes Multi-Year Deal to Supply Battery Cells to BMW
MT
09/09BMW Signs Multibillion-euro Contracts For Cylindrical Battery Cell Plants To Power New ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 133 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 14 560 M 14 751 M 14 751 M
Net cash 2022 26 074 M 26 415 M 26 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 9,68%
Capitalization 49 342 M 49 987 M 49 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,78 €
Average target price 103,86 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-14.36%49 987
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.69%199 080
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.36%90 735
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-12.29%64 249
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.76%62 474
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.28%61 311