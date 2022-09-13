BMW to Use Recycled Ocean Plastics in Some Car Components

By Maitane Sardon

BMW AG said Tuesday that it plans to use plastic waste from fishing nets to produce trim parts, such as floor mats, for some of its sedan and SUV cars.

The German luxury car maker said that from 2025, some models of its Neue Klasse range will feature trim parts made of plastic from discarded fishing nets and ropes.

The move is aimed at cutting the company's carbon footprint and increasing the amount of recycled materials in its vehicle components.

The recycling process should cut the carbon footprint of each component by 25%, BMW said.

