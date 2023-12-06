BMW: to develop quantum technologies

Airbus and BMW Group are launching a global quantum computing challenge entitled ' The Quantum Mobility Quest ' to address aviation's most pressing challenges.



This challenge is the first of its kind, bringing together two global industry leaders to harness quantum technologies for industrial applications.



' Partnering with an industry leader like BMW Group allows us to drive the technology forward, as we need to bridge the gap between scientific exploration and its potential applications. We are looking for the best students, PhDs, academics, researchers, start-ups, companies or professionals in the field' says Isabell Gradert, Vice President Central Research and Technology at Airbus.



' The BMW Group clearly aims to position itself at the crossroads of quantum technology, the global ecosystem and cutting-edge solutions. We strongly believe in major breakthroughs in sustainable materials for batteries and fuel cells, to generate unique and efficient designs, or to enhance the overall user experience in BMW Group products ' said Dr. Peter Lehnert, Vice President Research Technologies at BMW Group.



