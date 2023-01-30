Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:29 2023-01-30 am EST
91.92 EUR   -1.10%
03:21aBerenberg lowers BMW to 'Hold' - Target 95 euros
DP
01:41aBMW : Berenberg is Neutral
MD
01/29Consultant: E-cars likely to retain advantages in energy costs
DP
Berenberg lowers BMW to 'Hold' - Target 95 euros

01/30/2023 | 03:21am EST
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg downgraded BMW to "hold" from "buy" and left its price target at 95 euros. A slowdown in car demand is increasingly likely in 2023, analyst Adrian Yanoshik wrote in an industry report published Monday. However, there is a potential wild card in this context with the market in China. Because of this and rising costs, he cut his earnings expectations for the sector this year. In the premium and luxury segments, manufacturers should indeed have better conditions for pricing. However, BMW shares have now reached his price target, he said, explaining the downgrade of Munich./tih/mis

Publication of the original study: 27.01.2023 / 16:34 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: Date in study not specified / Time in study not specified / Time zone in study not specified

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 17 903 M 19 434 M 19 434 M
Net cash 2022 25 397 M 27 570 M 27 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,54x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 59 501 M 64 591 M 64 591 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 92,94 €
Average target price 101,85 €
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG11.47%64 591
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.10%53 352