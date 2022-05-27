Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 07:49:15 am EDT
80.16 EUR   -0.12%
07:35aCATL says to supply BMW with cylindrical cell from 2025
RE
06:03aON THE OCCASION OF ART BASEL IN BASEL 2022 SUPERBLUE AND BMW I PRESENT RAFAEL LOZANO-HEMMER : “Pulse Topology”. This art installation uses new technology to create an immersive chorus of 6,000 heartbeats.
PU
05/26BMW : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
CATL says to supply BMW with cylindrical cell from 2025

05/27/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL on Friday said it will start supplying cylindrical cells to BMW from 2025 to power its new series of electric vehicles.

The battery maker has signed an agreement with BMW in which it is nominated as the supplier of the cylindrical cells for the German carmaker, CATL said without elaborating.

BMW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CATL has been supplying BMW for a decade. The Chinese firm is looking at potential battery factory sites in the United States to supply carmakers including BMW, with a goal of production beginning in 2026, Reuters reported earlier.

BMW will launch a dedicated electric platform by 2025. The German carmaker said its upcoming products will upend the perception the German carmaker is behind on electrification and make its stock compete with the likes of Tesla Inc.

It marks a rare move by CATL, which has been supplying most of its auto clients including Tesla with square cells.

Tesla recently started manufacturing its 4680 lithium-ion batteries, a cylindrical cell with 46-millimeter diameter and 80-millimeter length that can hold about five times the energy of its current smaller 2170 cells.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.12% 80.3 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
TESLA, INC. 7.43% 707.73 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
