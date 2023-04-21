Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48:59 2023-04-21 pm EDT
100.57 EUR   +0.55%
12:44pCBI future in doubt as firms pull membership after second allegation
AN
05:03aGlobal cultural pioneers present the new BMW XM at Coachella 2023.
AQ
05:01aBMW as partner of Gallery Weekend Berlin 2023. Collaborative video series "Studio Visits with..." to portrait Berlin-based artists in their studios.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CBI future in doubt as firms pull membership after second allegation

04/21/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Some of the biggest companies in the UK have quit the Confederation of British Industry following a second rape allegation from a woman working for the business group.

NatWest Group PLC joined the John Lewis Partnership, BMW AG and Virgin Media O2 in cancelling their involvement with the CBI, casting doubt over the future of the business group.

Aviva PLC, MasterCard Inc, Phoenix Group Holdings PLC, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Vitality, B&Q owner Kingfisher PLC and People's Partnership also pulled their membership of the group after the latest in a series of misconduct allegations facing the CBI.

Other major employers – such as Asda, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Unilever PLC, Scottish Power, the British Beer & Pub Association, and Shell PLC – have also suspended all activity with the lobbying group.

Earlier this month, the UK government said it would pause all engagement with the CBI after initial reports over misconduct at the group.

The crisis facing the trade group deepened after The Guardian reported on Friday that the woman claimed she was raped by two male colleagues.

The woman claimed the alleged rape took place while she was unconscious following a night-out while working at a CBI office abroad.

She said she had no recollection of the rape itself but had described in detail the physical signs that led her to believe she was raped, and was later presented in the office with an explicit photograph.

It is the second claim from a woman that she was a victim of rape at the organisation.

Previously, a member of staff alleged that she was attacked by a manager on a summer boat party in 2019.

Details of the new rape allegation have been passed on to police.

City of London Police were already investigating the previous rape allegation, alongside a series of other misconduct claims from about a dozen workers.

Separately, The Guardian also reported on Friday that a woman based at the organisation's London office claimed she was stalked by a male colleague in 2018.

In response, CBI President Brian McBride said: "The latest allegations put to us by The Guardian are abhorrent and our hearts go out to any women who have been victims of the behaviour described.

"While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police to help ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.

"We recognise the substance of the harassment report outlined as relating to an allegation made and investigated in January 2018.

"The finding of harassment was upheld and a sanction was imposed.

"However, the CBI does not recognise many of the most serious elements of The Guardian story relating to harassment, including the assertion that the individual had told the CBI of feelings of a sexual and violent nature towards the victim; and that he had followed her home."

The CBI added it is expecting a further report from the law firm conducting an internal investigation later on Friday and will announce steps to "bring about the wider change that is needed" early next week.

On Thursday, the CBI confirmed it passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a "serious criminal offence".

It said it was "liaising closely" with the authorities and has urged anyone with further information to come forward.

Separately, former CBI director-general Tony Danker was sacked last week after being accused of making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the organisation.

On Wednesday, he said his reputation has been "totally destroyed" by the allegation and claimed he has been made a "fall guy" for a wider crisis.

Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including the rapes which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

After initial allegations, the business group also suspended three other employees and hired a law firm, Fox Williams, to carry out an internal investigation.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -1.29% 420.3 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
BMW AG 0.58% 100.6 Delayed Quote.19.96%
KINGFISHER PLC 0.04% 257.3 Delayed Quote.8.94%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.30% 48.86 Delayed Quote.7.92%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.22% 375.87 Delayed Quote.7.21%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.37% 272.5 Delayed Quote.3.13%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.07% 574 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
SHELL PLC 0.14% 2453 Delayed Quote.5.31%
TESCO PLC 1.57% 278.9 Delayed Quote.22.48%
TRAINLINE PLC 1.95% 240 Delayed Quote.-14.28%
UNILEVER PLC 0.69% 4392 Delayed Quote.4.30%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -0.48% 431 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 161 B 161 B
Net income 2023 9 566 M 10 492 M 10 492 M
Net cash 2023 21 518 M 23 602 M 23 602 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,83x
Yield 2023 4,77%
Capitalization 64 048 M 70 252 M 70 252 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 100,02 €
Average target price 107,23 €
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG19.96%70 252
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.06%183 512
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.12%80 065
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.43%76 146
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.07%47 480
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.79%46 776
