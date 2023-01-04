CES: BMW makes dashboard and display monitor disappear

LAS VEGAS/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW wants to turn the entire windshield of cars into a widescreen display. At the U.S. electronics trade show CES in Las Vegas, the automaker is presenting the futuristic sedan "BMW i Vision Dee" with a bare dashboard. The speedometer, navigation system and all other information are displayed on the windshield via a head-up display. "An anticipation of the next generation of vehicles. From 2025, this innovation will be available in the New Class models," BMW announced.

The Vision vehicle appears spartanly empty inside: There are no door handles, dashboard, temperature controls, switches, buttons - and no more display. The central control element is a sensor system on the same surface as the dashboard in today's cars. The driver decides which information he wants to see on the windshield by voice or hand gesture. When the car is stationary, he can use dimmable windows to block out reality and immerse himself completely in virtual worlds.

"With the BMW i Vision Dee, we are showing what is possible when hardware and software merge," said CEO Oliver Zipse. The vision vehicle exploits the potential of digitalization and underscores its paramount importance for the coming generations of cars, he added.

BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said the vehicle itself would become a portal to the digital world. At the same time, however, the driver always retains full control. Not only controls and displays, but also materials and design have been deliberately reduced so that "nothing distracts from the digital experience."

"From as early as 2025, the series derivation of the head-up display will be used across the entire width of the windshield in the models of the New Class," BMW announced. The "New Class" is based on a new architecture developed for battery cars. It is intended to make them as profitable as internal combustion engines are today and will be rolled out across the Group from 2025.