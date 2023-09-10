BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Average CO2 emissions in new registrations have fallen slightly in the year to date. Between January and August 2023, each newly registered passenger car emitted an average of 116.3 grams per kilometer, according to current statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). This was 2.4 percent or just under three grams less than in the same period last year. The decline was more pronounced in the single month of August. At around 95.3 grams per kilometer, emissions were almost 16 percent lower than in the same month last year.

The reason for the reduction in August is likely to be the sharp rise in newly registered electric cars. Numerous commercial owners took advantage of the last possible month to take advantage of a state incentive when purchasing a battery-powered vehicle (BEV). Almost every third new vehicle was therefore a purely electric car last month./maa/DP/zb