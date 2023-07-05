FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - In Germany, significantly more cars were sold in the first half of 2023 than in the same period last year. From the beginning of January to the end of June, a good 1.4 million cars were newly registered, as the Federal Motor Transport Authority announced on Wednesday. This is an increase of 12.8 percent compared to the first six months of 2022.

Just over 220,000 of the new cars registered in the first six months were electric cars. "Within the first six months, this type of drive showed an increase of plus 31.7 percent compared to the same period last year, no type of drive achieved more in the same period," the Federal Motor Transport Authority said. However, their share of all new registrations is only a good 16 percent.

In June alone, more than 280,000 cars were newly registered, an increase of 24.8 percent over the previous month. Almost 70 percent of these vehicles were registered commercially. 31.4 percent of the new cars registered in June were SUVs - this segment has already been in the strongest demand for many months. For the first half of the year as a whole, the SUV share of all new registrations is also around 30 percent./nif/DP/ngu