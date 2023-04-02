Carmakers expect higher production in Germany

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to an industry forecast, more vehicles will roll off the production lines in car factories in Germany this year than last assumed. The German Association of the Automotive Industry now expects 3.79 million cars to be produced, around 100,000 more than thought, as reported by "Automobilwoche." "After passenger car production in Germany went slightly better than expected in the first two months of the year, we are adjusting our production forecast upward," association president Hildegard Müller told the magazine. Last year, 3.52 million cars were built in Germany. Before the Corona pandemic, the figure for 2019 had been around 4.7 million./bf/DP/jha