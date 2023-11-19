FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Bright colors are becoming increasingly rare in newly registered cars in Germany. From January to October, they accounted for only 21 percent of new cars, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg. In the comparable periods of the last three years, the figures were 23 and 24 percent respectively.

Overall, non-colors dominate: grey or silver cars with just under 32 percent, followed by black with 26 percent and white with just under 21 percent. Customers still most frequently choose blue cars in the colorful segment with just under 10 percent, followed by red with 5 percent and green with just under 3 percent.

However, there are huge differences depending on the brand. Looking only at brands with a market share of at least one percent, Tesla is the most colorless with 10 percent colorful cars, followed by Seat and Mercedes with 13 percent. New cars from Audi (15 percent) BMW (16 percent) and VW (17 percent) are also rarely colorful. At the other end of the scale for brands with a market share of 1 percent or more is Fiat with just under 43 percent colorful cars, ahead of Mini with 39 percent and Mazda < MZA.FSE> with 37 percent.

For brands with a smaller number of units, it is sometimes even more colorful: of the 1500 Ferraris registered this year, for example, 53 percent were colored - unsurprisingly most often red./ruc/DP/jha