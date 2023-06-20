Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
2023-06-20
109.79 EUR   -1.11%
China's premier tells German CEOs biggest risk is lack of cooperation

06/20/2023
Germany's Chancellor Scholz meets Chinese Premier Li in Berlin

* Li makes first official overseas trip since becoming premier

* Germany hosting inter-governmental talks with China

* China appeals to business leaders as political ties strain

BERLIN/MUNICH, June 20 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang told Germany's top CEOs that a lack of cooperation was the biggest risk during a visit to lobby for stronger ties even as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Asia's rising superpower.

Li met with the heads of corporate titans like Mercedes-Benz and Siemens Energy on Monday in Berlin ahead of Chinese-German government consultations on Tuesday at the start of his first official trip overseas.

The premier will also head to Paris for an official visit and to attend a financial conference on June 22 to 23.

"We should not artificially exaggerate 'dependence', or even simply equate interdependence with insecurity," he told Germany's top corporate brass according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"Lack of cooperation is the biggest risk, and lack of development is the biggest insecurity."

The fact his first trip overseas started in Germany underscores the weight of the ties between Asia and Europe's largest economies. China is Germany's largest trade partner and is a key market for German companies to export goods and procure materials.

The trip comes, however, as the European Union seeks to reduce its dependence on China, particularly for critical minerals and products required for its green transition, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more wary about letting rivals have access to technologies with military applications.

The European Commission will present a document later on Tuesday that will call for measures to address security risks posed by outbound investments as well as to reinforce export controls on goods that have both civilian and military use.

Germany itself is mulling a new China strategy expected to toughen its stance on its top trade partner. It is also reviewing the use of equipment by Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei in its digital infrastructure.

China hawks said Li would likely push German companies to lobby the government to restrain regulation on business with China at national and EU level.

Companies, not governments, should take the lead on managing risk, Li told the German CEOs.

"Enterprises have the most direct and acute sense of risk, and know how to avoid and deal with it, so we should return the leadership of risk prevention to enterprises," he said.

After government consultations on Tuesday morning, Li is set to attend the German-China business forum this afternoon, before heading in the evening to Munich.

A spokesperson for Siemens confirmed that the Chinese delegation would meet with Siemens CEO Roland Busch for a brief visit in Munich on Wednesday.

The Munich tour will also include luxury carmaker BMW and its CEO Oliver Zipse, two people will knowledge of the plans said. BMW owns a majority in BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), its Chinese joint venture with Brilliance Auto Group. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Andreas Rinke and Christina Amann in Berlin; Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Alexander Huebner in Munich; Ethan Wang and John Geddie in Beiing; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.42% 109.52 Delayed Quote.33.15%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.40% 74.55 Delayed Quote.23.03%
QINCHUAN MACHINE TOOL & TOOL GROUP SHARE CO., LTD. 2.37% 12.95 End-of-day quote.34.76%
SIEMENS AG -0.96% 161.8 Delayed Quote.25.96%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -1.36% 22.54 Delayed Quote.30.01%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.46% 84.073 Delayed Quote.15.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 160 B 160 B
Net income 2023 9 982 M 10 907 M 10 907 M
Net cash 2023 21 051 M 23 001 M 23 001 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,89x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 70 707 M 77 258 M 77 258 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 111,02 €
Average target price 111,80 €
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Walter Mertl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG33.15%77 258
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.30%215 274
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.03%88 304
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.93%79 973
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.84%52 769
