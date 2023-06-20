China's premier tells German CEOs biggest risk is lack of cooperation

* Li makes first official overseas trip since becoming
premier
* Germany hosting inter-governmental talks with China
* China appeals to business leaders as political ties strain
BERLIN/MUNICH, June 20 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li
Qiang told Germany's top CEOs that a lack of cooperation was the
biggest risk during a visit to lobby for stronger ties even as
Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Asia's rising
superpower.
Li met with the heads of corporate titans like Mercedes-Benz
and Siemens Energy on Monday in Berlin
ahead of Chinese-German government consultations on Tuesday at
the start of his first official trip overseas.
The premier will also head to Paris for an official visit
and to attend a financial conference on June 22 to 23.
"We should not artificially exaggerate 'dependence', or even
simply equate interdependence with insecurity," he told
Germany's top corporate brass according to the official Xinhua
news agency.
"Lack of cooperation is the biggest risk, and lack of
development is the biggest insecurity."
The fact his first trip overseas started in Germany
underscores the weight of the ties between Asia and Europe's
largest economies. China is Germany's largest trade partner and
is a key market for German companies to export goods and procure
materials.
The trip comes, however, as the European Union seeks to
reduce its dependence on China, particularly for critical
minerals and products required for its green transition, and
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more wary about letting
rivals have access to technologies with military applications.
The European Commission will present a document later on
Tuesday that will call for measures to address security risks
posed by outbound investments as well as to reinforce export
controls on goods that have both civilian and military use.
Germany itself is mulling a new China strategy expected to
toughen its stance on its top trade partner. It is also
reviewing the use of equipment by Chinese telecoms equipment
maker Huawei in its digital infrastructure.
China hawks said Li would likely push German companies to
lobby the government to restrain regulation on business with
China at national and EU level.
Companies, not governments, should take the lead on managing
risk, Li told the German CEOs.
"Enterprises have the most direct and acute sense of risk,
and know how to avoid and deal with it, so we should return the
leadership of risk prevention to enterprises," he said.
After government consultations on Tuesday morning, Li is set
to attend the German-China business forum this afternoon, before
heading in the evening to Munich.
A spokesperson for Siemens confirmed that the Chinese
delegation would meet with Siemens CEO Roland Busch for a brief
visit in Munich on Wednesday.
The Munich tour will also include luxury carmaker BMW
and its CEO Oliver Zipse, two people will knowledge of
the plans said. BMW owns a majority in BMW Brilliance Automotive
(BBA), its Chinese joint venture with Brilliance Auto Group.
