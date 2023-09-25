STRASSKIRCHEN (dpa-AFX) - The way is clear for the central battery plant of the car manufacturer BMW in the Lower Bavarian town of Straßkirchen: With a large majority, the people of Strasskirchen have spoken out in favor of the location of the factory in a referendum on Sunday, as the municipality announced. BMW wants to assemble 600,000 high-voltage batteries for electric cars there per year.

The citizens' initiative "Lebenswerter Gäuboden" had forced the decision. The local council had previously clearly backed the settlement, which is to create 3200 jobs.

According to preliminary results, the council petition in favor of the settlement received 75.3 percent yes votes and 24.7 percent no votes. The citizens' petition, which was directed against the factory, achieved only 29.6 percent yes votes and 70.4 percent no votes. The two questions had been asked separately. Turnout was 76.9 percent, according to the municipality.

For BMW, the factory, which is now to be built on an area belonging to Straßkirchen and neighboring Irlbach, is of central importance for ramping up electric car production. It will supply the vehicle plants in Dingolfing, 40 kilometers away, as well as Regensburg and Munich. The site is close to the A3 and A92 freeways. The large, heavy batteries could therefore also be transported directly to the car plants by electric trucks, and additional warehouses would be superfluous.

If the citizens had decided against the factory, the Munich-based carmaker would probably have switched to a location outside Bavaria, according to its own statement. Now the carmaker is pleased: "The people of Straßkirchen have voted in favor of a joint future with the BMW Group. Here in Bavaria, we can take advantage of the opportunities offered by the transformation to electric mobility," said Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management responsible for production. His colleague on the board, Ilka Horstmeier, spoke of an "important signal for Germany as a whole as a business location".

Large sections of the political community had also spoken out in favor of the plant in the run-up to the vote. Minister President Markus Soder (CSU)called the result on X (formerly Twitter) "a good signal for the region and for Bavaria as a business location." Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), thanked the citizens for "making the right choice." "Bavaria thus remains a car-friendly state." Of course it pained him that "valuable acreage" would be lost, but in the end the advantages outweighed them.

The spokesman for the initiative "Lebenswerter Gäuboden", Thomas Spotzl, expressed his disappointment. However, the turnout was extremely high, he told the German Press Agency. This showed that "a nerve had been touched" and attention had been attracted. Opponents of the factory had warned, among other things, of additional traffic, the loss of valuable farmland and a worsening of the shortage of skilled workers in local companies due to competition from the new jobs at BMW./ruc/DP/zb