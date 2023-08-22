REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Last Generation activists blocked access roads to the BMW plant in Regensburg on Tuesday, during the plant vacations of all times. The action had no effect on production, as the plant is on plant vacation this week and production is resting, a company spokesman said. Police said 40 activists had taken part in the actions on several streets early in the morning around 5:00 a.m.. They were taken into custody. The police are investigating for distress.

Already on Monday, 55 climate activists of the Last Generation had blocked streets in Regensburg. To prevent further crimes, seven of them had to spend the night in detention by court order.

The last generation had threatened to make before and during the car and traffic fair IAA "Munich for weeks the protest stronghold": The actions in Regensburg were a foretaste of what awaited Munich from next Thursday (August 24), the group announced.

The trade fair organizers invited the Last Generation to participate in the IAA with its own stand and to present its arguments for discussion. It remains unclear whether the group will accept the offer.

Last Generation activists have been making headlines since last year with blockades of roads, highways and airports, gluing actions to paintings in museums, disruptions of theater performances and paint attacks. According to information provided by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) in June, the group had already committed 580 crimes at that time, mostly acts of emergency and damage to property.

Last Generation accuses the federal government of breaking the constitution. "Still it fuels the climate crisis and has thus brought us to the edge of an abyss." Therefore, they say, a social council must be convened to end the use of fossil fuels in Germany by 2030. The participants of this council should be drawn by lot./rol/DP/men