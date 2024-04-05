DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Vehicles with combustion engines are still very popular with drivers. This is according to the annual car survey conducted by Targobank, which is available to Deutsche Presse-Agentur. According to the survey, 68% of respondents would prefer a combustion engine to an electric car when buying a car (2023: 72%). At the same time, 31% believe that combustion engines are no longer up to date. 1009 drivers took part in the representative online survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa.

The Targobank car study revealed that 31 percent of respondents would give priority to petrol engines when buying a car, while 13 percent would opt for a diesel. Fifteen percent could imagine a car with a hybrid drive and three percent a fuel cell vehicle. A purely electric car would be preferred by 17 percent. The remaining 21 percent were undecided. According to the survey, 29 percent of combustion engine drivers are planning to switch to an alternative drive system. In 2023, the figure was 36 percent.

Image of electric cars is improving

According to the survey, the image of electric cars has improved within twelve months. For example, 43% of respondents consider electric cars to be more environmentally friendly than combustion engines, which is four points more than in 2023. Among the concerns about electric cars mentioned in the survey, the comparatively high purchase price, the environmental impact of batteries, their limited service life, an underdeveloped charging station network and insufficient range were mentioned particularly frequently. The popularity of hybrid vehicles fell by three percentage points to 54% within a year.

Employer support for mobility was also surveyed. For example, 75% of employees wanted a free charging infrastructure for e-cars and e-bikes at the workplace. 65 percent found the offer of a job bike option attractive. For 52% of respondents, employers could score points with a financial subsidy for chargers if they switched to e-cars privately./tob/DP/zb