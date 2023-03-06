Combustion engine phase-out: EU parliamentary group friend criticizes Wissing's blockade

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's blockade in the EU decision on phasing out internal combustion vehicles from 2035 is being met with incomprehension by fellow FDP party members in Brussels. "The situation is unacceptable," said Liberal Pascal Canfin on Monday in Brussels. The Frenchman stressed that one cannot accept that the FDP takes the already negotiated text hostage. The position of the Free Democrats is not the position of the liberal group in the European Parliament, of which the FDP is also a member, he said.

For cars, there is an alternative to e-fuels, namely batteries, Canfin said. With so-called e-fuels, internal combustion cars can theoretically be operated in a climate-friendly manner, but the production of the fuel is relatively energy-intensive. In addition, critics complain that the synthetic fuels would be more urgently needed in aviation and shipping.

In addition, the chairman of the Environment Committee in the European Parliament said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) should not accept that one party in the government goes beyond the coalition agreement. This states that the German government is committed to ensuring that special vehicles such as emergency vehicles that run on e-fuels can continue to be newly registered. Scholz must stand by the government's word.

The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed on Friday due to demands from Germany. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had said that Germany could not agree to such a blanket ban on internal combustion vehicles at the present time./mjm/DP/stw