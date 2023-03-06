Combustion engine phase-out: Wissing sees talks with EU on track

MESEBERG (dpa-AFX) - German Transport Minister Volker Wissing believes talks with the EU Commission on the controversial internal combustion engine phase-out are on the right track. The FDP politician said on Monday before the continuation of the cabinet retreat in Meseberg north of Berlin with regard to a visit by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday: "We agreed that we must achieve our climate protection goals, but that the issue of technology openness is also a very important factor. I see that we are on the right track because we are pursuing the same goals. Now we just need an answer on how to implement that in concrete terms now."

The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed on Friday because of demands from Germany. Wissing had said that Germany could not agree to such a blanket ban on internal combustion engines at the current time. He said the EU Commission must submit a proposal on how climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, can be used in internal combustion engines after 2035.

Wissing said in Meseberg that time had passed that he would have preferred to use differently. But he said it was not a matter that had to be concluded within a week. "Now we have to carefully answer the question: How can technology openness still be anchored in regulation. And when this question is clarified, then we will have reached our goal. My intention has always been not to stop, but to make sure we get good regulation." Such regulation, he said, is only possible if there is openness to technology./tam/DP/mis