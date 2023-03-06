Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:08:55 2023-03-06 am EST
101.63 EUR   +0.15%
04:01aCombustion engine phase-out: Wissing sees talks with EU on track
DP
12:24aAgora initiative considers registration figures for e-cars to be too low
DP
12:23aAssociation: Automotive suppliers have mastered transformation well so far
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Combustion engine phase-out: Wissing sees talks with EU on track

03/06/2023 | 04:01am EST
MESEBERG (dpa-AFX) - German Transport Minister Volker Wissing believes talks with the EU Commission on the controversial internal combustion engine phase-out are on the right track. The FDP politician said on Monday before the continuation of the cabinet retreat in Meseberg north of Berlin with regard to a visit by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday: "We agreed that we must achieve our climate protection goals, but that the issue of technology openness is also a very important factor. I see that we are on the right track because we are pursuing the same goals. Now we just need an answer on how to implement that in concrete terms now."

The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed on Friday because of demands from Germany. Wissing had said that Germany could not agree to such a blanket ban on internal combustion engines at the current time. He said the EU Commission must submit a proposal on how climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, can be used in internal combustion engines after 2035.

Wissing said in Meseberg that time had passed that he would have preferred to use differently. But he said it was not a matter that had to be concluded within a week. "Now we have to carefully answer the question: How can technology openness still be anchored in regulation. And when this question is clarified, then we will have reached our goal. My intention has always been not to stop, but to make sure we get good regulation." Such regulation, he said, is only possible if there is openness to technology./tam/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.30% 101.88 Delayed Quote.21.71%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.01% 75.66 Delayed Quote.23.11%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.46% 17.762 Delayed Quote.33.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.23% 141.98 Delayed Quote.22.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 17 761 M 18 827 M 18 827 M
Net cash 2022 25 401 M 26 925 M 26 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,85x
Yield 2022 7,21%
Capitalization 64 854 M 68 745 M 68 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG21.71%68 745
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%187 828
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.14%87 901
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.11%85 721
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.91%57 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY12.47%52 139