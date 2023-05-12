Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Construction of Northvolt battery factory in Dithmarschen moves closer

05/12/2023 | 05:16am EDT
KIEL (dpa-AFX) - With the support of the German government and the state of Schleswig-Holstein, the Swedish company Northvolt is pushing ahead with the construction of a large battery cell factory for electric cars in Heide (Dithmarschen district). The request is still subject to approval by the European Commission under state aid law, the Federal Ministry of Economics, the state government and Northvolt announced on Friday. "In Northvolt's case, the claim will unlock a billion-dollar private investment that will create 3,000 direct jobs in Heide and thousands more in the surrounding industrial and service sectors."

The annual production volume after the factory ramps up will be 60 gigawatt hours, he said, and will supply about one million electric vehicles with high-quality battery cells made in Germany. "We are grateful for all the efforts made so far by the German government, the Schleswig-Holstein state government, the EU Commission and locally in Dithmarschen," said Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson. "With this commitment from the federal government behind us, Northvolt has decided to take the next steps for the expansion in Heide."/wsz/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
