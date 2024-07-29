FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest stock corporations have generated triple-digit billion-euro profits in recent years - and at the same time received high state subsidies. In 2023 alone, at least 10.7 billion euros flowed to the 40 DAX companies - almost twice as much as the previous year's figure of 6 billion euros. This is according to an analysis by the Flossbach von Storch Research Institute, a think tank of the Koln-based asset manager of the same name with over 70 billion euros in client assets under management.

While subsidies amounted to around two billion euros per year until 2018, the amount rose sharply in the following years. From 2016 to 2023, a total of around 35 billion euros of state money went to the largest borrower groups.

"The extent to which profitable corporations have been provided with public funds has increased dramatically over the past few years," wrote analyst Philipp Immenkotter. The total amount is a conservative estimate, as companies have leeway in what they characterize as subsidies in their annual reports. The figures are remarkable as the German government is also struggling to make savings in its budget.

The study analyzed data from the DAX companies in their annual reports. In the fall of 2021, the number of Dax members rose from 30 to 40 as part of a reform, so today's 40 Dax members were traced back to 2016 to avoid distortions.

Eon and Volkswagen received the most money

There are arguments in favor of subsidies, writes Immenkotter. In crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, this has supported companies and preserved jobs. Nevertheless, the question arises as to "whether there is an economic necessity to support or demand the DAX companies with taxpayers' money to this extent." According to the study, the net profit of the DAX companies amounted to 117 billion euros in 2023.

At more than 9.3 billion euros, the energy company Eon has received the most subsidies since 2016. The majority is attributable to the Electricity Price Brake Act and the Natural Gas Heat Price Brake Act and replaces payments from customers or reduces purchase prices, it said. Eon also received various government investment grants. Volkswagen followed with 6.4 billion. Among other things, the car manufacturer received tax breaks and claims for research into drive and digital technology. BMW came in third with 2.3 billion euros, including subsidies for the construction of production sites.

Crises and climate change as drivers of subsidies

11 of the DAX companies each received more than one billion euros in subsidies between 2016 and 2023, according to the report. The average (median) was around 200 million euros. Indirect subsidies, such as the environmental bonus for private households when purchasing e-cars, were not included in the study - but they are an indirect subsidy for the automotive industry.

The reason for the increase in subsidies is mainly due to the decisions made by the "traffic light" government and the grand coalition, Immenkotter wrote. These include the plan to transform the economy and support it during the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The money came from the Climate and Transformation Fund and the Economic Stabilization Fund, among others.

Is the economy becoming dependent on state money?

However, it is to be feared that a large proportion of the funds will replace private money. Subsidies also lead to companies investing in business areas where it is unclear whether they will be profitable in the long term. "Possible consequences of the subsidy policy are a waste of resources, distortion of competition and a dependence of the economy on state money."