MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The high purchase price of electric cars is massively slowing down the transport turnaround in Germany, according to management consultancy Deloitte. "The main problem: the electric cars are too expensive," wrote the industry experts in a study published in Munich on Thursday. The difference amounts to more than 11,000 euros on average: a new combustion engine currently costs an average of 31,000 euros, a battery car 42,500 euros.

"In order for the e-car to reach the masses, this cost difference has to fall," said Deloitte industry expert Harald Proff. "At the moment, there are too few offerings here on the German market." Only between 2028 and 2030 are purchase prices likely to be at eye level. Under these conditions, only just under 12 million e-vehicles are likely to be on German roads by 2030 instead of 15 million, as targeted by the German government.

The battery is the cost driver. Chinese automakers have a cost advantage of 1000 to 2000 euros for the battery. They have secured access to raw materials, control the entire value chain "and also manufacture efficiently and cost-effectively in their own country. But "even if new manufacturers are currently ahead in battery technology and can therefore better serve the volume segment, the race is not yet decided," said Proff. Levers for this are stronger cooperation, more efficient production and new battery technologies. Traditional carmakers have the chance to "become pioneers in a new technology," he said./rol/DP/mis