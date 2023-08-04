FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Every fifth new car sold in Germany last month had a battery-electric drive. With just under 48,700 pure electric cars (BEVs), around 60 percent more of these vehicles were newly put on the road in July than in the same month last year, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in Flensburg announced on Friday. Accordingly, their share of all new registrations was 20 percent.

"The growth momentum for electric cars continues to increase after the weak start to the year," Constantin Gall, managing partner at consulting firm EY, announced. However, he said that this trend is not expected to continue for a long time. "Because for companies, the purchase of an electric car will become significantly less attractive with the expiration of the government requirement on September 1." Commercial owners account for the majority of new registrations at 68 percent.

Despite the rising numbers for electric cars, overall new registrations haven't gotten any cleaner recently. In the first six months of this year, average CO2 emissions from newly registered vehicles were 121 grams per kilometer, about the same as in the same period last year. KBA data for July were not initially available on Friday. In particular, new registrations with average emissions of between 121 and 160 grams per kilometer increased by almost a quarter in the first half of the year.

Overall, the car market was also well below pre-pandemic levels in July. According to the KBA, 243,277 new passenger cars hit the road in July. Admittedly, this was around 18 percent more than in the same month last year. But, "Compared to the first seven months of 2019, new registrations are 25 percent below," the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) announced on Friday./maa/DP/nas