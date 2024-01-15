ROUNDUP: Kontron expects further growth - targets for 2023 likely to be exceeded

LINZ - The technology group Kontron expects further growth in revenue and profit for the current year. The company, which focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT), is likely to have exceeded its forecast for 2023 thanks to a robust final spurt. Group CEO Hannes Niederhauser sees his strategy of focusing entirely on IoT confirmed.

BMW: Profit margin of e-cars still below that of combustion engines in 2026

MUNICH - Car buyers have to pay more for electric cars than for petrol cars, but for car manufacturers like BMW they are squeezing the profit margin: "We earn money. But we can't talk about equal margins at the moment," BMW CFO Walter Mertl told journalists in Munich. This is likely to remain the case in the coming years.

Circles: BMW's Chinese joint venture partner is considering selling shares

SHENYANG/HONG KONG - The main owner of BMW's Chinese partner Brilliance China Automotive is reportedly considering selling a stake in the joint venture with the German carmaker. Preliminary talks have taken place with local carmakers, including VW partner FAW, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Talks are continuing, but it is uncertain whether a deal will materialize, the report added. BMW has held three quarters of the shares in the car manufacturing joint venture BBA since the majority takeover almost two years ago, with the remainder held by partner Brilliance.

Daimler Truck increases sales slightly - financial forecasts for 2023 confirmed

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck once again sold more vehicles last year despite the difficult economic situation. Sales rose by one percent to 526,053 trucks and buses, as the DAX-listed company announced on Monday in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart. While the Group sold four percent more vehicles on its largest and most lucrative market in North America, sales of the Mercedes-Benz brand, which is represented in Europe and South America, fell by five percent. In Asia, the Swabians recorded an increase of three percent. In the comparatively small bus division, Daimler Truck sold nine percent more vehicles.

ROUNDUP: Pilots at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover vote on strike

FRANKFURT - A ballot on a pilots' strike is underway at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines. This was decided by the executive board of the Vereinigung Cockpit union at the request of the Lufthansa Group bargaining committee, as a spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Previously, negotiations with Lufthansa on a first collective agreement at the vacation airline, which was founded two years ago, had been declared a failure. VC had long accused the company of stalling tactics.

SoftwareOne wants to remain independent and rejects Bain Capital offer

STANS - The IT service provider SoftwareOne wants to remain an independent and listed company. SoftwareOne rejected the latest takeover bid from private equity firm Bain Capital, as the Swiss company announced in Stans on Monday. SoftwareOne also confirmed its forecast for 2023.

GDL ends rail strike - Weselsky threatens longer walkouts

BERLIN - After its three-day strike on the railways, the train drivers' union GDL has threatened Deutsche Bahn with further and even longer industrial action. "At the end of these strike measures, we will give the company some time to come to its senses," said GDL boss Claus Weselsky on Friday evening in Berlin at the end of the latest strike. "If they don't, the next industrial action will follow. It will be longer and it will hit the company even harder." Weselsky did not give a date for the next strike.

VW cancels salary increase for managers

WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen managers are to receive less money than planned. An inflation bonus of 1000 euros for managers at Volkswagen AG and a 3.3 percent increase in pay as of May 1 are not to take place, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday. This should help to increase the operating profit margin to 6.5 percent in 2026. The "Handelsblatt" had previously reported on this.

