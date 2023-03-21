ECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will deliver its eagerly awaited ruling on the diesel emissions scandal on Tuesday (9:30 a.m.). The crux of the case is whether buyers of cars with inadmissible exhaust technology can also claim damages if the manufacturers have acted negligently. According to the case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), diesel plaintiffs are only entitled to money if they were immorally and intentionally deceived. These strict criteria were previously only met in the case of the VW EA189 scandal engine.

In his opinion last year, the ECJ Advocate General advocated lowering the hurdles significantly. The judges often follow his assessment, but not always.

The background to the case is a claim for damages from Germany against Mercedes because of a so-called thermo window. Thermowindows are part of the engine control system that throttle exhaust gas cleaning at cooler temperatures. Car manufacturers argue that this is necessary to protect the engine. Environmental organizations, on the other hand, see it as a tool that helps make the emissions of cars appear smaller under test conditions than they are in real road traffic. The Luxembourg judges take a very critical view of the thermal window and consider it permissible only within very narrow limits./rew/DP/ngu