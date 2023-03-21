Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:40:29 2023-03-20 pm EDT
95.61 EUR   +0.80%
01:35aECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology
DP
03/20Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory
RE
03/20BMW : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology

03/21/2023 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will deliver its eagerly awaited ruling on the diesel emissions scandal on Tuesday (9:30 a.m.). The crux of the case is whether buyers of cars with inadmissible exhaust technology can also claim damages if the manufacturers have acted negligently. According to the case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), diesel plaintiffs are only entitled to money if they were immorally and intentionally deceived. These strict criteria were previously only met in the case of the VW EA189 scandal engine.

In his opinion last year, the ECJ Advocate General advocated lowering the hurdles significantly. The judges often follow his assessment, but not always.

The background to the case is a claim for damages from Germany against Mercedes because of a so-called thermo window. Thermowindows are part of the engine control system that throttle exhaust gas cleaning at cooler temperatures. Car manufacturers argue that this is necessary to protect the engine. Environmental organizations, on the other hand, see it as a tool that helps make the emissions of cars appear smaller under test conditions than they are in real road traffic. The Luxembourg judges take a very critical view of the thermal window and consider it permissible only within very narrow limits./rew/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.80% 95.61 Delayed Quote.14.67%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.17% 69.14 Delayed Quote.12.61%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.83% 15.846 Delayed Quote.19.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 120.24 Delayed Quote.3.28%
All news about BMW AG
01:35aECJ delivers important ruling on liability for diesel exhaust technology
DP
03/20Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory
RE
03/20BMW : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/20Ministry sees 'positive trends' in combustion engine dispute
DP
03/20Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023
AQ
03/20North American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector Still in..
DJ
03/20Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car
RE
03/18Private electric cars: Stuttgart, Münster and Bielefeld in front
DP
03/17Lindner criticizes French position on combustion car ban
DP
03/17Poll: Majority against phasing out internal combustion engines
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 145 B 155 B 155 B
Net income 2023 9 148 M 9 800 M 9 800 M
Net cash 2023 19 974 M 21 397 M 21 397 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,77x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 61 318 M 65 686 M 65 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,61 €
Average target price 104,85 €
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG14.67%65 686
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.51%183 500
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.61%78 986
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%74 555
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.06%46 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.87%45 044