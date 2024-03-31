BERLIN/BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - According to the head of the Christian Democratic EPP Group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, China is benefiting too much from the EU's climate policy to date. It is clear "that the ban on the combustion engine was a serious industrial policy mistake from which China is profiting", Weber told the Funke media group newspapers (Sunday). Weber announced that this would be "remedied after the European elections".

Last year, the EU member states largely decided to ban new cars with combustion engines after the decision was blocked by Germany for weeks. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently referred to a review of the combustion engine decision in 2026.

The Green Deal - as the EU refers to its climate policy measures - must not become a "China Deal", Weber warned, noting that Chinese electric car manufacturers have recently been increasingly entering the market. German suppliers such as VW and BMW are lagging behind the Chinese competition in the e-car sector.

In Germany, the number of electric cars is only slowly increasing overall: according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, just under 1.41 million purely battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered as of January 1. That is around one in every 35 cars on German roads. In the current year, it is becoming apparent that the number of electric cars has grown more slowly - partly because the state purchase premium has been discontinued. At just under 50,000, new BEV registrations in January and February were well below the average figures for the previous year.

