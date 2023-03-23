EU Commission contradicts Scholz in the combustion engine dispute

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The EU Commission is contradicting statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) that it should implement "commitments made long ago" in the combustion engine dispute. At issue are additions to the plan, which is important for Germany, to allow only zero-emission new cars from 2035.

Scholz had made it clear on Thursday that he sees it as the turn of Ursula von der Leyen's authority to make a proposal on how only vehicles powered by climate-neutral e-fuels can be registered with internal combustion engines even after 2035. "It is now really just a matter of finding the right way, in a very pragmatic way, to implement this promise, which the Commission has long since made."

In response, the commission said the authority had at no point promised a proposal before the vote on the controversial law, which the German government had most recently blocked. According to reports, a statement read at a meeting of EU ambassadors in November said, "After the regulation has been finally adopted by the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission will assess the potential contribution of CO2-neutral fuels to achieving climate-neutral mobility."

Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU states had agreed in the fall that only zero-emission new cars would be allowed to be registered in the European Union from 2035. However, a confirmation of the deal by EU states, scheduled for early March, was initially prevented by Germany. The German government is demanding a proposal from the EU Commission on the use of e-fuels beforehand. This refers to artificial fuels generated with green electricity./mjm/DP/jha