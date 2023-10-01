FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has defended the threat of punitive tariffs on electric cars from China. "We want to defend our companies, our economic interests more forcefully when others don't play by the rules," Dombrovskis told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Saturday). He said there was strong evidence that China was paying trade-distorting state aid and that this posed a threat to European industry.

The fact that the EU itself pays subsidies is not an argument against the anti-subsidy procedure, he said. "We have also heard that from the Chinese side," Dombrovskis told the FAZ newspaper. However, he said, the EU aid was primarily purchase premiums that did not distort trade. For other aid, such as for battery factories, EU state aid law sets narrow limits. The proceedings against China could also affect non-Chinese manufacturers who produce there. "No decision has been taken yet, but the procedure is not limited to Chinese brands," Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis had returned from a trip to China on Wednesday. The Chinese had raised the issue of punitive tariffs, the EU commissioner said. He had assured them that everything was in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and that China would have the opportunity to fully engage in the process./hgo/DP/zb