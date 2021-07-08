EU fines BMW, Volkswagen Group for restricting competition in emission cleaning

The EU executive said they colluded on technical development in the area of nitrogen oxide cleaning, but Daimler was not fined because it revealed the existence of the cartel.

"The five car manufacturers Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emission standards. But they avoided to compete on using this technology's full potential to clean better than what is required by law," the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"So today's decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong. And we do not tolerate it when companies collude."

