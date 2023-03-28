Advanced search
EU reaches deal on service stations for EVs, alternative fuels

03/28/2023 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday reached a provisional deal on the deployment of more service stations for cars running on electricity and alternative fuels as the bloc seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its transport sector.

"The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly recharging infrastructure and refuelling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed throughout the EU," Andreas Carlson, the Swedish minister for infrastructure and housing, said in a EU statement.

Sweden currently holds the bloc's presidency.

Further commenting on what he called a "provisional political agreement" between the Council and the European Parliament, Carlson added: "Citizens will no longer have a reason to feel anxious about finding charging and refuelling stations to their electric or fuel-cell car."

He added it was the bloc's aim to make more recharging capacity available on the streets in urban areas as well along the motorways.

EU energy ministers are set to give final approval later on Tuesday to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.91% 98.65 Delayed Quote.18.31%
RENAULT 2.95% 36.495 Real-time Quote.16.69%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.06% 16.23 Delayed Quote.22.36%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.56% 120.86 Delayed Quote.3.81%
