EU reaches deal on service stations for EVs, alternative fuels

"The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly recharging infrastructure and refuelling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed throughout the EU," Andreas Carlson, the Swedish minister for infrastructure and housing, said in a EU statement.

Sweden currently holds the bloc's presidency.

Further commenting on what he called a "provisional political agreement" between the Council and the European Parliament, Carlson added: "Citizens will no longer have a reason to feel anxious about finding charging and refuelling stations to their electric or fuel-cell car."

He added it was the bloc's aim to make more recharging capacity available on the streets in urban areas as well along the motorways.

EU energy ministers are set to give final approval later on Tuesday to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.

