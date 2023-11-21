BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The demand for cars in the European Union continues to grow. In October, 855,484 new cars were registered, 14.6 percent more than a year earlier, according to the manufacturers' association Acea in Brussels on Tuesday. Over the first ten months of the year, this represents an increase of 16.7 percent to almost 8.8 million cars. The strongest growth across the EU since the beginning of the year has been in registrations of purely electric cars. The market share of battery-powered electric cars was 14 percent in the months from January to October. In October, electric cars also overtook diesel cars for the first time over the course of the year, which have been struggling with declines for some time.

Among the four largest EU passenger car markets, France (up 21.9 percent), Italy (up 20 percent) and Spain (up 18.1 percent) recorded strong increases in total new registrations in October. In Germany, growth was more moderate at just under five percent.

Market leader Volkswagen achieved a market share of around a quarter with its brands in the month. Rivals Stellantis (a good 18 percent) and Renault (a good 11 percent) were behind them. BMW recorded a market share of almost seven percent, Mercedes-Benz just under six percent. The US electric car pioneer Tesla more than doubled its market share to 1.7 percent.

"Although market growth in the EU is continuing, we are still well below pre-crisis levels and the outlook is anything but rosy," said Constantin Gall, mobility expert at the consulting firm EY. According to him, geopolitical tensions, the weak economy and high financing costs are likely to make people reluctant to buy cars in 2024. In order to boost sales, manufacturers will be forced to raise prices. "Customers can be happy: there are discounts again."/men/jha/men