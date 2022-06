The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell 12.5% year on year in May, to 948,149 vehicles, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.

All four of the major European Union markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - reported a decline in car registrations.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)