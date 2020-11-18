Log in
European new car sales drop by 7.1% y/y in October - ACEA

11/18/2020 | 02:09am EST
Heavy traffic fills the ring road in Paris

BERLIN (Reuters) - European car registrations dropped in October after rising slightly a month earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, as social restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus across Europe took a toll on the industry.

In October, new car registrations dropped by 7.1% year-on-year to 1.13 million vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

Europe's five largest markets all posted negative results. Sales in Spain and France fell by 21% and 9.5% respectively, while Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom registered more moderate drops of 0.2%, 3.6% and 1.6% respectively.

Volkswagen Group's and PSA sales fell by 7.5% and 5.3% in October respectively, while Renault saw a slight rise of 0.5%.

Luxury automakers also posted losses in October with BMW's sales falling 11.8% and rival Daimler's reporting a 7.2% drop.

European governments have been working to save the auto sector which has been badly hit by the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Germany on Tuesday said it would earmark 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to support the development and production of climate-friendly cars.

France is extending aid measures set up to help people buy new cars, while the Italian government is setting aside hundreds of millions of euros to support the sector.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.08% 72.85 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 0.29% 12.626 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
PEUGEOT SA 0.03% 18.975 Real-time Quote.-10.92%
RENAULT 0.52% 29.96 Real-time Quote.-28.97%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.09% 153.68 Delayed Quote.-12.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 96 695 M 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 3 556 M 4 223 M 4 223 M
Net cash 2020 15 513 M 18 422 M 18 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 46 994 M 55 766 M 55 807 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 74,56 €
Last Close Price 72,85 €
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-0.40%55 766
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%199 836
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.80%94 097
DAIMLER AG10.47%68 130
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.70%60 301
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.94%50 462
