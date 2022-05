The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in April was down 20.2% year-on-year, at 830,447 cars, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed.

All four of the major European Union markets - Spain, Italy, Germany and France - contributed to the decline, ACEA added.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)