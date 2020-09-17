European new car sales fall by 17.6% year-on-year in August - ACEA

In July, new car registrations dropped by 3.7% year-on-year to 1,281,740 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, statistics from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

Sales fell by 17.6% in August to 884,394 vehicles, when all countries in the region, except Cyprus, recorded losses compared to the previous year. Registrations in Germany and France fell sharply while they edged down in Italy, the data showed.

That came after bigger declines in sales of 24.1% in June and 56.8% in May.

Volkswagen Group's sales decreased by 24.2% in August, while Renault and PSA Group reported drops of 22.8% and 19%, respectively.

Luxury automaker BMW posted a 6.3% rise in registrations while rival Daimler's sales declined by 17.4%.

In the first eight months of the year, sales dropped by around a third as the coronavirus lockdown forced carmakers to close showrooms across Europe.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Adair)