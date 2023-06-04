Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:52 2023-06-02 am EDT
106.16 EUR   +2.57%
04:09aExhaust emission values: Two out of three cars in Germany with Euro 5 or Euro 6
DP
06/02European Equities Surge Higher in Friday Trading; EQT Agrees to Buy Dechra Pharmaceuticals
MT
06/02GIFA 2023 voxeljet brings fully automated 3D printing into series production in the automotive industry
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exhaust emission values: Two out of three cars in Germany with Euro 5 or Euro 6

06/04/2023 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Almost two-thirds of the cars in Germany now have exhaust emission values according to the newer and stricter Euro 5 or Euro 6 standards. As of April 1, there were 32.5 million vehicles, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority analyzed by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. That corresponds to 66.6 percent of the vehicle population. If electric cars, which do not emit exhaust gases, are included, the share is as high as 68.8 percent.

Just over five years ago, at the beginning of 2018, the share was just over 48 percent - regardless of whether electric cars were included or not, which were still rare at the time. Electric cars and combustion engines with the stricter Euro 6 standard now account for 46.4 percent of the total, almost alone. The background to this is that for some years now, new cars have almost exclusively complied with Euro 6, while older vehicles with poor values in particular are being deregistered.

Looking at the individual German states, the highest proportion of cars with better emissions standards or without emissions is found in Thuringia, with 72.1 percent of the stock there. This is followed by Bavaria, where Euro 5, Euro 6 and purely electric cars account for 71.2 percent, and Hamburg with 70.2 percent. Hesse with 69.9, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 69.6 and Saxony-Anhalt with 69.1 percent are also above average.

At 68.8 percent, Baden-Württemberg is in line with the national average, while Saxony is minimally below at 68.7. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the figure is 68 percent, and in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland, 67.7 percent each. In Schleswig-Holstein, the figure is 67.3 percent, in Brandenburg 66.5 and in Berlin 66.4, with Bremen bringing up the rear with 65.5 percent./ruc/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 2.57% 106.16 Delayed Quote.27.32%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 2.38% 72.24 Delayed Quote.17.65%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.93% 121.54 Delayed Quote.4.40%
All news about BMW AG
04:09aExhaust emission values: Two out of three cars in Germany with E..
DP
06/02European Equities Surge Higher in Friday Trading; EQT Agrees to Buy Dechra Pharmaceutic..
MT
06/02GIFA 2023 voxeljet brings fully automated 3D printing into series production in the aut..
AQ
06/02US Senate’s Passing of Debt Ceiling Bill Lifts German Stocks
MT
06/02Bmw : thrills in Cannes with Hollywood action and a sustainable marine experience.
PU
06/02BMW to Source Refined Lithium Hydroxide from Saudi Arabia's Planned Second Processing F..
MT
06/02WDH: Environment ministry urges adoption of Euro 7 emissions standard
DP
06/01US agency steps up safety probe into air bag ruptures
RE
06/01Barclays raises target for BMW to 107.50 euros - 'Equal Weight'
DP
06/01Dutch car factory NedCar scraps 1,800 jobs as deal with BMW ends
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2023 10 103 M 10 838 M 10 838 M
Net cash 2023 20 529 M 22 022 M 22 022 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 67 681 M 72 603 M 72 603 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 106,16 €
Average target price 110,56 €
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Walter Mertl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG27.32%72 603
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.87%195 135
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.65%82 906
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.40%74 415
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.53%49 570
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.33.74%48 049
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer