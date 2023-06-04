Exhaust emission values: Two out of three cars in Germany with Euro 5 or Euro 6

FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Almost two-thirds of the cars in Germany now have exhaust emission values according to the newer and stricter Euro 5 or Euro 6 standards. As of April 1, there were 32.5 million vehicles, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority analyzed by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. That corresponds to 66.6 percent of the vehicle population. If electric cars, which do not emit exhaust gases, are included, the share is as high as 68.8 percent.

Just over five years ago, at the beginning of 2018, the share was just over 48 percent - regardless of whether electric cars were included or not, which were still rare at the time. Electric cars and combustion engines with the stricter Euro 6 standard now account for 46.4 percent of the total, almost alone. The background to this is that for some years now, new cars have almost exclusively complied with Euro 6, while older vehicles with poor values in particular are being deregistered.

Looking at the individual German states, the highest proportion of cars with better emissions standards or without emissions is found in Thuringia, with 72.1 percent of the stock there. This is followed by Bavaria, where Euro 5, Euro 6 and purely electric cars account for 71.2 percent, and Hamburg with 70.2 percent. Hesse with 69.9, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 69.6 and Saxony-Anhalt with 69.1 percent are also above average.

At 68.8 percent, Baden-Württemberg is in line with the national average, while Saxony is minimally below at 68.7. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the figure is 68 percent, and in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland, 67.7 percent each. In Schleswig-Holstein, the figure is 67.3 percent, in Brandenburg 66.5 and in Berlin 66.4, with Bremen bringing up the rear with 65.5 percent./ruc/DP/mis