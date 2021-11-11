Extended range of functions for the My BMW App in November.

Munich. Since its introduction in July 2020, the My BMW App is used as a universal interface for seamless communication between the driver and the vehicle. At the same time, it provides customers a direct connection via smartphone to the BMW retailer and to the BMW brand. It can be used e.g. to plan travel routes and transfer them to the vehicle's navigation system, arrange service appointments, request information on the vehicle status or find out the latest news on the BMW brand. In addition, remote services such as locking and unlocking the doors are also available, depending on the vehicle equipment. The range of functions of the My BMW App will be extended once again in November 2021 with various new offers. These include Digital Tyre Diagnosis, which is unique in the competitive environment and which provides the driver with comprehensive information about the condition of the vehicle's tyres.

New features of the My BMW App.

The range of functions of the updated My BMW App also includes the following new features:

The Tyre Pressure Indicator provides the user with the tyre inflation pressures determined by the vehicle's tyre pressure monitoring system. As additional information, the user is given the recommended values for each axle. The user can thus check from the comfort of their own home whether the current tyre inflation pressures of the vehicle are correct.





Because this information is almost available in real time in the BMW back end, if the customer agrees, proactive help can be provided quickly as required, for example with a suitable replacement. Digital Tyre Diagnosis informs the customer independently on request, e.g. in the event of any technical necessity. This contact is established in a market-specific manner via the vehicle with a Teleservice message and by e-mail as well as via My BMW App. Digital Tyre Diagnosis is only available at BMW. It is at first available for the BMW iX and BMW i4 models. An expansion to a wide range of models will follow. The roll-out will take place step-by-step. The function will already be available from 11 November in Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, the USA and Canada.

With the BMW Digital Key Plus the user has the option of unlocking, starting and also locking the vehicle again without having to take their smartphone out of their pocket. Ultra-wideband technology (UWB) is used for this purpose, which is characterised by precise localisation with maximum possible security. The BMW Digital Key Plus is provided for the Apple iPhone and can be passed on to five other users. This function will be introduced with the new BMW iX and rolled out in future models of the BMW brand.





The new Calendar Locations function enables customers to synchronise their calendar, including the list of planned journeys, with the My BMW App. Places linked to calendar entries can thus be displayed directly in the app and do not have to be searched for separately. These locations can also be transferred directly to the vehicle's navigation system. Only calendar entries of the next 72 hours are synchronised.

Demo Mode also enables the use of the vehicle functions of the My BMW App without your own BMW vehicle. The user can choose between various BMW demo models and get an impression of the various functions of the app, e.g. for electromobility.

The updated My BMW App is available for both iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded free of charge by the user via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.