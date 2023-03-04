Advanced search
FDP: CSU shares the blame for the impending end of combustion cars in the EU

03/04/2023 | 04:41am EST
BERLIN/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The FDP is accusing the CSU of complicity in the impending end to cars with internal combustion engines from 2035. "The CSU is putting on an astonishing show these days: it is voting in the EU against the phasing out of internal combustion engines, which its own head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is pushing for. CSU Vice President Manfred Weber criticizes the FDP, while his party, which had been sitting in the Federal Ministry of Transport since 2009, would have had many opportunities to avert the combustion engine phase-out," FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Munich.

He said he particularly wanted CSU Vice President Weber, in his "important position" as head of the EPP group in the European Parliament, to support the efforts of German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). "This is not about party political games, but about the question of whether we can make our transport climate neutral with new technologies," Dürr said. "But in truth, the CSU is not interested in that," Dürr continued. After all, party leader Markus Söder, "the little flag in the wind, has repeatedly called for the end of internal combustion engines in recent years."

On Friday, the EU decision on the planned phase-out of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed indefinitely due to German demands. Shortly before that, German Transport Minister Wissing had said in Berlin that Germany could not agree to the planned blanket phase-out of internal combustion engines from 2035 at the present time.

Wissing reiterated the demand that the EU Commission submit a proposal on how "climate-neutral" synthetic fuels can be used in internal combustion engines after 2035. The Brussels authority would have to fulfill a corresponding promise.

Weber had accused the FDP of having campaigned too late for the preservation of cars with internal combustion engines./had/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
