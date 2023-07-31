FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The proportion of cars that failed the regular general inspection fell slightly last year. Overall, 20.7 percent of cars inspected nationwide in 2022 had significant or dangerous defects or were unsafe to drive, according to current data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority. In 2021, the figure was 20.9 percent, and 21.1 percent two years ago.

Another eighth (12.5 percent) of cars had minor defects last year. That was 0.3 percentage points more than in the two previous years. A good two-thirds (66.9 percent) of the cars passed the main inspection completely without complaint.

The decline is also remarkable because the average age of cars on German roads is rising and the failure rate increases with age. For cars up to 3 years old, it was 4.3 percent; for vehicles more than nine years old, the figure is 30.2 percent. In the KBA statistics, this category accounted for almost 54 percent of the 21.7 million main inspections last year and more than 78 percent of the failures.

Only 11,900 cars were classified as completely unsafe for road use in 2022. That was 0.05 percent of the cars inspected. They are then no longer allowed to drive off the lot under their own power, as a spokesman for TÜV-Süd explained. The inspectors discovered dangerous defects in around 116 300 cars - that is half a percent. These vehicles may then only be taken home or to the workshop and must undergo a follow-up inspection after repair. Serious defects were found in 4.37 million cars, or 20.1 percent. These vehicles may still be driven but, according to the spokesman, must be repaired "without delay" and also taken for follow-up inspection.

According to KBA figures, the lowest failure rates are found in Saxony with 18 percent, Thuringia with 18.1 and Saxony-Anhalt with 18.3, and the highest in Schleswig-Holstein with 26.1 percent, Bremen with 25.5 and Hamburg with 25.2.

Motorcycles are in much better shape than cars. In the motorcycle category, only 8.1 percent failed last year, with 88.5 percent having no defects found./ruc/DP/zb