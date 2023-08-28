BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the view of the fire department, safety standards for e-mobility should be standardized to a greater extent in order to be able to react more quickly and in a more targeted manner in the event of accidents. "Manufacturers would have to be obliged to install the batteries in each case in a specified location in the vehicle that is also easily accessible in the event of an accident," demanded the vice president of the German Fire Brigades Association, Frank Hachemer. Depending on the manufacturer, he said, the batteries are sometimes installed in the lower area.

In most cases, the automatic cutoff for the power works to be able to perform losch- and salvage work - but just not always secured, Hachemer said. "Especially in serious accidents, it's dangerous when emergency forces want to rescue injured people with rescue equipment without knowing where exactly live parts are still in the way."

Expert Markus Egelhaaf from the Stuttgart-based safety company Dekra emphasized that the automatic shutdown system only fails to kick in in exceptional situations. As an example, he cited the situation when a car is hit at the charging station or catches fire while driving without colliding with another vehicle, for example as a result of a short circuit.

There are around 60.1 million motor vehicles registered in Germany on the roads - as of January 2023. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, 6.6 percent of these are powered by alternatives to the conventional combustion engine. Of these nearly four million vehicles, one in two has an electric drive, which in addition to the pure e-drive also includes plug-in hybrids, which can be driven with both electricity and fossil fuel, and drives with fuel cells./jug/DP/mis