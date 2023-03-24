German government focuses on swift solution to combustion engine dispute

BERLIN/BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - In the dispute over the future of new cars with combustion engines, the German government believes a solution is within reach. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said Friday after the EU summit in Brussels on an agreement with the EU Commission: "That will already happen, and quite quickly." Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said a response from the Commission to recent German proposals made him optimistic. What still needs to be clarified now, he said, are "final legal questions" for a secure perspective for future internal combustion engines with climate-neutral artificial fuels.

Wissing told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that close consultations had been held with the Commission and that a constructive proposal had been submitted to it. "We assume that not only all substantive but also the legal questions have been sufficiently answered with this." Nothing should therefore stand in the way of approving newly registered vehicles with internal combustion engines that are fueled exclusively with synthetic fuels, even after 2035. It was now expected that the Commission would issue a corresponding statement, specify time targets and start the process for corresponding legal acts.

The ministry had sent a response to the EU Commission's proposals to Brussels on Thursday evening, and then received a reaction from the authority on Friday. The ministry wanted to examine these. The background is efforts to break a deadlock on banning conventional internal combustion vehicles in the EU.

After an agreement in principle by the European Parliament and EU states, only zero-emission new cars are to be allowed to be registered from 2035. However, Germany is pushing for new cars with internal combustion engines to be allowed to run on e-fuels, i.e. climate-neutral artificial fuels produced using green electricity. E-fuels are still a long way from mass use.

In its recent letter to Brussels, the Transportation Ministry proposed several elements for a solution, according to a spokesperson. These include a "commitment to technology neutrality by the Commission" and anchoring this principle in the regulation on fleet limits, he said. In addition, a vehicle category for cars powered exclusively by e-fuels should be created immediately so that it can be anchored in European law without delay, he said. An "immediate registration option for these vehicles" should also be created.

Wissing emphasized in Mainz, "We are not questioning the goals of only allowing climate-neutral vehicles from 2035. Nor have we ever done so." However, he said, it was a matter of ensuring that the internal combustion engine remained protected as a technological option. Germany is a leader in this technology. There is no point in banning it now. After all, several offers create more and more competition and thus also better prices for the citizens. That is what matters to him.

The EU Commission did not comment on the current situation on Friday. President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday evening that the project is an important pillar for achieving the EU's climate goals. "That's why we are intensifying talks, and I am confident that we will soon find a good solution." Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said Friday it was his understanding that there would be an agreement. This would be good news. He said the dispute had gone on too long. He said he hoped he was correct in his interpretation.

Wissing explained that sensor technology, for example, must be used to ensure that other fuels cannot be used. Critics complain that a relatively large amount of energy is needed to produce e-fuels and that fuels are in short supply. They would be more urgently needed in aviation and shipping. The question of whether there are enough e-fuels for mass use does not arise, Wissing made clear. Even if the answer is no, that does not argue for a ban on the internal combustion engine, he said. "Because something that will not be used much or perhaps cannot be used at all does not have to be banned."

During the basic agreement on combustion engines in the fall, Germany had negotiated an addendum into the agreement that would require the EU Commission to submit a proposal on how to allow vehicles that run only on e-fuels after 2035. The EU Commission always read the corresponding paragraph as meaning that special vehicles such as ambulances or fire trucks would be affected. According to Berlin's reading, however, the e-fuel exemption is to apply to all vehicles. Confirmation of the agreement by the EU member states, scheduled for the beginning of March, was therefore initially prevented by Germany.