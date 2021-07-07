Log in
Germany's car association cuts 2021 sales growth forecast

07/07/2021 | 06:13am EDT
VW shows electric SUV

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's automotive industry association on Wednesday cut its growth forecast for 2021 car sales in Europe's biggest economy to 3% from 8% citing production hurdles posed by semiconductor shortages.

The Association of German Automobile Manufacturers (VDA) now expects car sales in Germany to be at 3.15 million units this year. It slashed its production forecast on Tuesday.

Presenting the figures at its summer news conference, VDA warned against a possible European Union de facto ban on combustion engines from 2035 and called for more investment in charging stations for electric cars in the bloc.

VDA said a ban on internal combustion engines would take a toll on jobs, innovation and consumers' freedom.

"People don't want bans, they want offers: innovative, attractive, networked," VDA said in a statement.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday that the European Commission was drafting a law, to be proposed next week, to reduce allocations for CO2 rights to zero by 2035 "at the earliest".

Germany's carmakers have been accelerating a shift to electric vehicles but charging infrastructure expansion has been a hurdle to the mass adoption of battery-powered vehicles.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Ilona Wissenbach)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.14% 84.96 Delayed Quote.19.11%
CONTINENTAL AG -0.98% 118.54 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
DAIMLER AG -2.15% 71.24 Delayed Quote.26.16%
RENAULT -1.90% 33.095 Real-time Quote.-5.72%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.88% 16.574 Delayed Quote.14.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.47% 203.75 Delayed Quote.33.18%
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 128 B 128 B
Net income 2021 7 962 M 9 416 M 9 416 M
Net cash 2021 18 740 M 22 162 M 22 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 56 062 M 66 298 M 66 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,03 €
Average target price 101,95 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG19.11%71 766
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.09%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG33.18%152 568
DAIMLER AG26.16%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.99%87 475
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.85%60 633